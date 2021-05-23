We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested a Brazil-based Nigerian drug kingpin Ejiofor Felix Enwereaku, for importing 36 blocks of cocaine, weighing 27.95 kilogrammes valued at over N8billion into the country.

Enwereaku who allegedly led the syndicate was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) Lagos and later confessed to the crime. He also admitted paying $24,500 as bribe in three tranches to compromise officials of the anti-drug agency.

“The first was $10,000 delivered through his representative in Lagos and another $10, 000 via his First Bank account while the third tranche of $4,500 was paid at the point of his arrest,” a statement signed by the spokesperson of the anti-drug agency Femi Babafemi said in part.

Narcotic agents at the MMIA on Saturday, May 8, intercepted a bag that arrived at the Lagos airport from GRU, Brazil via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on the Ethiopian airline with baggage tag No- ET331199 which was disclaimed by an arriving passenger on the flight.

The disclaimed bag was opened a day after a man came to the airport to make inquiry on how to retrieve the bag. The said man was arrested and provided useful information that led to the arrest of Enwereaku on Friday 14th May upon his arrival from Addis Ababa onboard Ethiopian airline.

“His group is suspected to be responsible for recruiting traffickers to move illicit drugs to various destinations using Nigeria as their transit location and also planting drugs in the luggage of innocent travellers,” the statement read.