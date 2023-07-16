27.1 C
Abuja
HomeNews
News

NDLEA arrests teenager, female lawyer for drug possession

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma OPARA
NDLEA

Related

A 19-year-old student, Benjamin Nnamani Daberechi, has been apprehended with 7.2kg of mathamphetamine by officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy Femi Babafemi disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, July 16.

The consignment was concealed in a bag of crayfish with the intention to export the products to Europe, where Daberechi was headed for his undergraduate studies.

“The teenage suspect was intercepted on Wednesday 12th July, during an outward clearance of passengers on Turkish Airlines flight TK 0624.

“While being interviewed by operatives, Daberechi claimed he was a student on his way to Cyprus for studies, but upon a thorough search of his luggage, he was found in possession of 7.2kg of whitish substance neatly concealed inside a sack of crayfish. A field test of the substance however proved positive to Methamphetamine,” Babafemi noted.

He also said a female lawyer based in the Lekki area of Lagos state Ebikpolade Helen was arrested in Anambra State for the production and distribution of ‘skuchies’ a local drink manufactured using cannabis, opioids and blackcurrant.

Twelve bottles of the prepared drink and 5kg of cannabis were recovered from her Lekki-residence by the NDLEA.

Other operations carried out across the country led to the arrest of a Lagos resident Abubakar Shuaibu caught with 86 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, an Ondo resident Abubakar Zayanu Gyambar found with 262 jumbo bags of skunk, among others.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Nigeria is a transit point for heroin and cocaine intended for European, East Asian, and North American markets.

    Traffickers smuggle large amounts of illicit drugs through the country which is having adverse effects on migration conditions for Nigerians.

    On Saturday July 15, The ICIR reported that The Republic of Seychelles confirmed a ban on Nigerian tourists due to criminal activities traced to some Nigerian tourists, including drug trafficking and fraud.

    “We have seen a clear link between this with certain people from Nigeria. In the past two weeks, for example, 13 people coming from Nigeria have been arrested when entering Seychelles because they were carrying drugs into the country,” the country’s Vice President Ahmed Afif said.

     

    Ijeoma OPARA
    Author Page

    Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via [email protected] or @ije_le on Twitter.

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Business and Economy

    FG borrowings from CBN hit N25trn in March, CBN says

    THE Nigerian Federal Government's borrowings from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through Ways...
    Politics and Governance

    Emefiele: NBA, rights groups say charges politically motivated

    THE Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), some senior lawyers and human rights groups have called...
    Banking and Finance

    Outrage as GTBank mobile app update leaves customers stranded

    FOLLOWING a recent update on GTWorld mobile banking app, customers of Guarantee Trust Bank...
    Diaspora News

    Seychelles confirms travel ban on Nigerians over drug trafficking, fraud

    THE Republic of Seychelles has confirmed a travel ban on Nigerian tourists due to...
    News

    Gas explosion razes building in Lagos

    A gas explosion has caused a fire outbreak at a residential building on Cachol...

    Most Read

    Sudan: Why Ethiopia, Egypt refused Nigerians access — NIDCOM

    Enugu governor-elect’s NYSC certificate not from us — DG

    FCTA demolishes UTC shopping complex in Abuja

    Soldiers brutalise cleaning company staff for demanding unpaid wages

    How loan apps debt recovery agents operate

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    EXPLAINER: How to break, set a Guinness World Record

    Nigerian economy is “stuck like stranded truck” under Buhari ─ Economist

    Kanu Released From Kuje Prison

    FACT CHECK: Was the Nigeria Air logo designed by a Bahraini company? Yes

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    FG borrowings from CBN hit N25trn in March, CBN says

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.