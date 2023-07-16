NDLEA arrests teenager, female lawyer for drug possession

A 19-year-old student, Benjamin Nnamani Daberechi, has been apprehended with 7.2kg of mathamphetamine by officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy Femi Babafemi disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, July 16.

The consignment was concealed in a bag of crayfish with the intention to export the products to Europe, where Daberechi was headed for his undergraduate studies.

“The teenage suspect was intercepted on Wednesday 12th July, during an outward clearance of passengers on Turkish Airlines flight TK 0624.

“While being interviewed by operatives, Daberechi claimed he was a student on his way to Cyprus for studies, but upon a thorough search of his luggage, he was found in possession of 7.2kg of whitish substance neatly concealed inside a sack of crayfish. A field test of the substance however proved positive to Methamphetamine,” Babafemi noted.

He also said a female lawyer based in the Lekki area of Lagos state Ebikpolade Helen was arrested in Anambra State for the production and distribution of ‘skuchies’ a local drink manufactured using cannabis, opioids and blackcurrant.

Twelve bottles of the prepared drink and 5kg of cannabis were recovered from her Lekki-residence by the NDLEA.

Other operations carried out across the country led to the arrest of a Lagos resident Abubakar Shuaibu caught with 86 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, an Ondo resident Abubakar Zayanu Gyambar found with 262 jumbo bags of skunk, among others.

Rate Briefly Expand Send How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied [_post_title] Previous Next Previous Next Your email Previous Next Δ

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Nigeria is a transit point for heroin and cocaine intended for European, East Asian, and North American markets.

Traffickers smuggle large amounts of illicit drugs through the country which is having adverse effects on migration conditions for Nigerians.

On Saturday July 15, The ICIR reported that The Republic of Seychelles confirmed a ban on Nigerian tourists due to criminal activities traced to some Nigerian tourists, including drug trafficking and fraud.

“We have seen a clear link between this with certain people from Nigeria. In the past two weeks, for example, 13 people coming from Nigeria have been arrested when entering Seychelles because they were carrying drugs into the country,” the country’s Vice President Ahmed Afif said.