NDLEA declares Abba Kyari wanted over illicit drug offences

Lukman ABOLADE
Abba Kyari. Photo Credit: Guardian Newspaper
THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared suspended head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Abba Kyari, wanted over alleged drug offences.

The Spokesperson for the NDLEA, Femi Babalola, made this known during a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

The NDLEA said its investigation revealed that Kyari is a member of an international drug syndicate. Babalola also said Kyari was being wanted for pushing illicit drugs.

Earlier in 2021, a warrant of arrest was issued by Otis Wright, a judge in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, on July 26 to provide the accused to answer questions over the alleged bribery.

Kyari was allegedly bribed by Abbass Ramon, also known as Hushpuppi, to have Chibuzo Vincent, one of his rivals, arrested and jailed in Nigeria following a dispute over a $1.1 million fraud against a Qatari businessperson.

Being a serving officer of the Nigeria Police Force at the time, Kyari was suspended, and an investigation was ordered into the allegations levelled against him by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the US.

PSC had deferred its decision on the case of Kyari just-concluded 14th Plenary Meeting chaired by the chairman Musiliu Smith in Abuja due to the need for further investigations.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

