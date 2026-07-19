NDLEA intercepts 1.6m tramadol pills in Lagos, arrests 80-year-old grandpa, others

OPERATIVES of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted 1.63 million pills of tramadol concealed in two long trailers heading for Kano State, as the agency intensified efforts to dismantle a transnational drug trafficking syndicate operating along the Togo-Benin Republic-Nigeria corridor.

The agency also arrested an 80-year-old suspected drug dealer in Rivers State, a businesswoman linked to cannabis shipments from Canada, a Chadian woman, a couple and other suspects in coordinated operations across Lagos, Edo, Kogi and Rivers states.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, July 19.

According to the statement, the latest intelligence-led operation came barely one week after NDLEA operatives recovered 558,900 pills of tramadol concealed in the false-bottom compartment of a truck that entered Lagos State through the Togo-Benin Republic route.

Babafemi said, “Ongoing efforts to dismantle a transnational drug trafficking syndicate smuggling tramadol from Togo, through Benin Republic into Nigeria have yielded another success with the interception of two long trailers used to move one million, six hundred and thirty thousand (1,630,000) pills of tramadol 250mg concealed in fabricated compartments of the trucks across multiple borders into Lagos.”

One of the two trucks already heading to Kano was tracked and located on July 2, 2026, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Operatives recovered 853,000 pills of tramadol 250mg concealed in a fabricated compartment beneath the cargo floor of the trailer and arrested the 22-year-old driver, Jabir Kabiru.

“Two days later, 4th July, NDLEA operatives acting on processed intelligence successfully tracked and recovered the second trailer from the Lagos-Ibadan expressway while heading to Kano. A total of 777,000 pills of tramadol 250mg concealed in a fabricated compartment beneath the cargo floor of the truck were evacuated and the 22-year-old driver Muhammed Nuhu arrested,” the statement read.

Investigations established a link between the three intercepted trucks and consignments seized on June 21, July 2, and July 4, confirming that they all belong to the same transnational network.

The agency also intercepted 4.70 kilogrammes of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, at the import shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

Babafemi said, “Two consignments of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, with a combined weight of 4.70 kilogrammes have been intercepted at the import shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos. The cargoes, which arrived the Lagos airport from Canada in cartons with ‘Odugwu’ boldly written on them, came aboard British Airways flight and Ethiopian Airlines flight on 24th June and 3rd July respectfully.”

Two cargo agents, Ali Rotimi Samson and Orimolade Oluwagbenga, were initially arrested in connection with the shipments, while another suspect, Edeh Onyeamachi Stanislus, was apprehended after arriving at a logistics company to take delivery of the consignments.

“A 44-year-old businesswoman, Chioma Nneka Mokeme, who is the actual owner of the consignments, was eventually arrested on 7th July, 2026, in collaboration with the Area C Command of the Nigeria Police, Surulere, Lagos. Chioma, who claimed she is into printing business, said her friend, Agbons Collins, who lives in Canada introduced her into the criminal trade,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, operatives in Rivers State apprehended a senior citizen found dealing in illegal substances.

Operatives arrested an 80-year-old grandpa, Chika Ugwoji for dealing in illicit substances. The octogenarian was found in possession of 800 grammes of skunk at the time of his arrest at Ahoada.

In Edo State, operatives arrested a couple, Christian Chukwuka, 32, and Nwanneka Christian, 33, following a raid on their “illicit drug warehouse” along Sapele Road, Benin City. From the location, 22 bags of cannabis sativa weighing 219.5kg and compressed blocks of Canadian Loud with a gross weight of 192.67kg were seized, the NDLEA stated.

Similarly, Hajara Abdullahi, a 38-year-old Chadian woman, and her Nigerian accomplice, Abdulkarim Jidda, 44, were nabbed in Lagos. Their arrest followed the initial seizure of 50,000 pills of tramadol 225mg intercepted in Kogi State on Sunday, July 12, which investigators said were successfully tracked back to them in the Apapa area of Lagos State.