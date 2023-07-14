29.1 C
Abuja
HomeNews
News

NDLEA intercepts 64,863kg ‘laughing gas’ in Lagos, Imo

Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN
One of the suspects arrested by NDLEA. Pc: NDLEA
One of the suspects arrested by NDLEA. Pc: NDLEA

Related

OPERATIVES OF THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted over 64, 863.5kg of nitrous oxide, otherwise known as ‘laughing gas’, at the Apapa seaport in Lagos and in Imo State.

A statement by NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi on Friday, July 14, stated that the development followed an intelligence-based joint examination by the Agency’s operatives and officers of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Part of the statement read: “Following credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives at the Apapa seaport on Wednesday 12th July intercepted two containers marked MSKU 7626856 and MSKU 7689448 suspected to contain cartons of Nitrous oxide and plastic pressure release nozzles imported from China. As a result, a joint examination of the containers was carried out by NDLEA officers, men of the Customs Service and other stakeholders the following day, Thursday 13th July.     

“During the search of the two containers, a total of 522 cartons of Nitrous Oxide, containing 16,366 packages weighing 64,852kgs were recovered along with the paraphernalia for recreational use. The importer of the consignment, 30-year-old Stephen Eze and his agent, Michael Chukwuma were thereafter arrested and detained for further investigation.”

Similarly, NDLEA operatives on Thursday July 13, intercepted three cartons containing 18 canisters of the same substance weighing 11.5kg along the Owerri – Onitsha expressway in Imo State 

The suspects arrested with the consignment were heading to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, according to the statement.

“A swift follow up operation was conducted in the stadium road area of Elekahia, Port Harcourt same day leading to the arrest of the owner of the shipment, 24-year-old Tonye Kalio.”

While commending the officers and men of the Apapa Port, and their Imo State Command counterparts for being pro-active and swift, NDLEA chairman Muhammed Buba Marwa said the clampdown on illegal sale and use of nitrous oxide will continue nationwide to protect young Nigerians from the devastating effects of abusing the substance and in the overall interest of public health.

He also commended the cooperation of other sister security’s agencies and stakeholders towards achieving the set objective.

This recent development followed the directive issued by the NDLEA boss ordering a clampdown on illegal sale of nitrous oxide across the country.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    On July 11, Marwa directed all commands and formations of the Agency to begin an immediate clampdown on illegal sale and use of nitrous oxide, otherwise known as laughing gas following its abuse by people who use it for recreational purposes, 

    ”The NDLEA CEO directed all commands and formations of the agency to begin an immediate clampdown on the illegal sale and use of nitrous oxide, otherwise known as laughing gas following its abuse by people who use it for recreational purposes.

    “It is fast emerging as a drug in demand in Nigeria by young party-goers or fun-seekers to feel intoxicated or high. The gas is often transferred from its containers into balloons, where it’s inhaled.

    “The decision to clampdown on those involved in the illegal sale and use of nitrous oxide follows an analysis of the effects on those who abuse the substance, which include: dizziness; disorientation, headache; lightheadedness; fainting spells; hallucinations; falling unconscious and/or suffocating from lack of oxygen; and other neurological complications, especially psychiatric symptoms,” part of the statement read.

    Mustapha USMAN

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: [email protected] He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Business and Economy

    Nigeria must embrace industrial revolution to bounce back economically — AfDB

    NIGERIA urgently needs to revolutionise its industrial sector to bounce back and regain its...
    Energy and Power

    DisCos insist on electricity tariff hike, apply for review of charges

    ELEVEN electricity distribution companies (DisCos) have applied for a review of their respective electricity...
    Judiciary

    Alleged fraud: Court dismisses EFCC’s suit against Okorocha

    A HIGH Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday, July 14, dismissed...
    News

    FAAN redeploys Lagos airport manager over stolen runway light

    THE Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it has redeployed the South-West regional...
    Business and Economy

    Nigerians can now receive diaspora remittances in naira – CBN

    IN what appears to be an intense effort to attract foreign currencies from abroad,...

    Most Read

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    Otti freezes Abia State accounts, dissolves boards amid EFCC probe

    Court fines ex-presidential candidate N40m for trying to stop Tinubu’s inauguration

    How much time did your child spend looking at a screen today?

    Agency launches initiative to combat child abuse in Lagos

    Prominent officials disgraced, booted out of office under Buhari

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    Nigeria’s city of Ilé-Ifẹ̀ has survived and thrived for 1,000 years: here’s how

    Nigerian soldiers accused of destroying Ohafia communities in Abia

    First cargo from $18bn Dangote refinery to arrive market in August

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Nigeria must embrace industrial revolution to bounce back economically — AfDB

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.