NDLEA intercepts over 100 parcels of cocaine concealed in duvets at Lagos airport

— 1 min read

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 101 parcels of cocaine concealed in children’s duvets at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

A statement released by the NDLEA said the illicit drug was brought into the country by a 52-year-old Brazilian returnee, Akudirinwa Hilary Uchenna, who hails from Oru East Local Government Area of Imo state.

He was arrested on Saturday, April 9, at the D-Arrival Hall of the Lagos airport upon his return from Sao Paulo, Brazil, via Doha aboard a Qatar Airline flight.

The 101 parcels of drugs were recovered from his only check-in bag.

During a preliminary interview, Uchenna, who claimed to be a carpenter, confessed that he was to be paid N5 million to deliver the consignment in Lagos.

In a related development, big pellets of skunk concealed in detergent containers have been intercepted at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA), Enugu.

According to the NDLEA, a 37-year-old South African returnee, Ezekwesili Afamefune, brought in the consignment weighing 730grams aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Johannesburg, South Africa, via Addis Ababa Ethiopia.

- Advertisement -

Ezekwesili is from Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra state.