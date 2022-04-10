30.1 C
Abuja

NDLEA intercepts over 100 parcels of cocaine concealed in duvets at Lagos airport

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 101 parcels of cocaine concealed in children’s duvets at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

A statement released by the NDLEA said the illicit drug was brought into the country by a 52-year-old Brazilian returnee, Akudirinwa Hilary Uchenna, who hails from Oru East Local Government Area of Imo state.

Hilary Uchenna

He was arrested on Saturday, April 9, at the D-Arrival Hall of the Lagos airport upon his return from Sao Paulo, Brazil, via Doha aboard a Qatar Airline flight.

The 101 parcels of drugs were recovered from his only check-in bag.

During a preliminary interview, Uchenna, who claimed to be a carpenter, confessed that he was to be paid N5 million to deliver the consignment in Lagos.

In a related development, big pellets of skunk concealed in detergent containers have been intercepted at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA), Enugu.

According to the NDLEA, a 37-year-old South African returnee, Ezekwesili Afamefune, brought in the consignment weighing 730grams aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Johannesburg, South Africa, via Addis Ababa Ethiopia.

Ezekwesili Afamefune
Ezekwesili is from Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra state.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

