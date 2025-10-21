NDLEA launches online portal for drug integrity test, visa clearance certificate

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has launched a digital platform designed to simplify and automate the processes for obtaining Drug Integrity Test and Visa Clearance Certificates.

The system, known as the Drug Integrity Test and Visa E-Administration System (DITViCAS), aims to eliminate manual bottlenecks, enhance transparency, and support the national fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

The platform was unveiled on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja. Speaking at the event, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Mohamed Buba Marwa, represented by the agency’s secretary, Shadrach Haruna, described the innovation as “a paradigm shift in the fight against the scourge of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.”

Marwa said the digital system was developed in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reflecting NDLEA’s determination to combine enforcement with technology-driven efficiency.

He explained that the portal would streamline the process of obtaining drug test certificates and visa clearance documents, which had previously been slowed by paperwork, long waiting times, and manual verification.

“With the flag-off of the Online Visa Clearance Portal today, we are bringing an end to those bottlenecks. The system delivers automation across all processes and operations associated with the administration of the Drug Integrity Test and Visa Clearance,” Marwa stated.

According to him, applicants can log on to www.drugandvisa.ndlea.gov.ng, create an account, and apply for either a drug integrity test or visa clearance.

He said applicants could then select a convenient time and location for the test without the need for long physical visits.

Once the desk officer inputs the test result into the system, the applicant’s certificate is generated immediately. For visa clearance requests, the process is expected to be completed within three to seven days.

The NDLEA boss said private medical facilities would be accredited to serve as test centres, and institutions, organisations, and individuals, including parents and prospective couples, could also use the platform to conduct tests seamlessly.

He added that the online system integrated background check protocols that would help detect false information and prevent certificate forgery.

Marwa stressed that the drug integrity test was designed as a preventive rather than punitive measure.

“It serves as an early-warning system to help individuals who may be experimenting with drugs to seek intervention and rehabilitation before dependence sets in,” he said.

He noted that the initiative complemented NDLEA’s broader strategy for drug demand and supply reduction and aligned with its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign.

The new system will also help Nigeria maintain its international reputation by ensuring that only individuals who meet drug-free standards are cleared for travel. Marwa said it would also help in curbing the use of illicit substances among students, employees, and travellers, while strengthening NDLEA’s data-driven approach to public service.