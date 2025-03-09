NDLEA seizes drug-laced candies found inside Lagos children’s shop

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has discovered a shipment of cannabis-infused candies meant for sale at a children’s store in Lagos State.

The agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this on Sunday, March 9, on X.

Babafemi said the imported candies, marketed as sweet treats for children, contained a potent strain of cannabis, sparking serious concerns about the safety of children’s snacks.

“One of the latest seizures by @ndlea_nigeria officers is candies confirmed to contain a strong strain of cannabis,” he said.

He urged parents to stay vigilant in monitoring their children’s snacks, revealing that the importer brought the candies in for sale at his kiddies’ shop in Lagos, where he sells children’s items, suggesting that school kids were the intended target.

“Parents, let’s stay alert to the sweets and snacks our kids take to school or bring home,” he added.

The ICIR reported in January, that the NDLEA arrested a traditional chief priest of the Igunuko Shrine, Bariu Aliu, in the Alpha Beach area of Ajah, Lagos State, and recovered 2,760 kilograms of skunk from his shrine.

In February, ICIR also reported the arrest of a 24-year-old Thai lady, Pattaphi Wimonnat, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State, with 43 parcels of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, weighing 46.60 kilograms.