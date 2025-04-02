Nearly 100 children killed or maimed over past 10 days in Gaza – UNICEF

Report by Itoro Udo

THE United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has expressed grave concern over Israel’s resumption of bombardments and ground operations in the Gaza Strip following the collapse of a temporary ceasefire.

The violence has resulted in death and injury to Gaza children, with at least 322 children confirmed dead and 609 others injured within 10 days, said UNICEF in a statement on Monday, March 31.

The toll highlights a disturbing average of around 100 children either killed or severely maimed daily during this period, UNICEF said, adding that the majority of the children were displaced, seeking shelter in makeshift tents or damaged homes, thereby worsening their vulnerability.

Some of the casualties include children who were reportedly injured or killed during an attack on Al Nasser Hospital on March 23, which was struck by bombardments.

The continuation of indiscriminate airstrikes, along with a severe blockade, has prevented essential supplies from entering Gaza for over three weeks and has pushed the humanitarian crisis to a breaking point, the agency stated.

With over one million children in Gaza at risk, UNICEF argued that lack of food, clean water, medical supplies, and shelter would contribute to increasing malnutrition, disease outbreaks, and other preventable conditions, all of which it said were heightening the risk of more child deaths.

According to UNICEF, more than 15,000 children have been killed, over 34,000 have been injured, and nearly one million children have been repeatedly displaced since the 18-month-old conflict began.

The agency said absence of humanitarian aid, which has been blocked since March 2 – the longest blockade of aid since the war began – further worsened the suffering, leaving children without basic needs and increasing the likelihood of preventable deaths.

UNICEF’s Executive Director, Catherine Russell, stated that the brief ceasefire in Gaza had provided a critical window of hope, offering a potential path to recovery for Gaza’s children.

However, with the renewal of hostilities, this hope has been shattered, plunging children back into a cycle of violence, poverty, and trauma. She called on all parties to comply with international humanitarian law and take immediate steps to protect children.

“Humanitarian organisations are working tirelessly to protect and support children under these horrific conditions but continue to face attacks that have killed and injured hundreds of aid workers. These attacks are in violation of international humanitarian law and jeopardize the continuity of critical, life-saving operations for those in desperate need.

“Despite the ongoing risks, UNICEF is committed to continuing to provide the humanitarian support children and their families depend on for survival and protection. UNICEF continues to call on parties to cease hostilities and reinstate the ceasefire.

“Humanitarian aid and commercial goods must be allowed to enter and be transported across the Gaza Strip. Sick and injured children must be evacuated for medical care. Civilians, including children and humanitarian workers, and the remaining essential infrastructure must be protected, and the hostages must be released.”

The agency called for the reinstatement of a ceasefire, the immediate and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, and the safe evacuation of sick and injured children for medical care.

It also urged countries with influence to apply diplomatic pressure to end the conflict and ensure respect for international law, especially the protection of children.

The organisation stressed that the international community must not stand by and allow the ongoing suffering and deaths of children to continue unchecked.