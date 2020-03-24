NECO indefinitely postpones 2020 National Common Entrance examination over Coronavirus

THE National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the indefinite postponement of the 2020 National Common Entrance Examination in compliance with regulations on COVID- 19 as the deadly virus continues to spread in Nigeria.

A press statement made available to The ICIR signed by the Council’s Head of Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani, revealed that the nationwide entrance examination into Federal Unity Colleges earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday March 28 has been postponed indefinitely.

Sani noted that the postponement of the examination was in line with the directive of the Federal Government and other state governments who banned gathering of over 50 persons as advised by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“This decision is in deference to the various measures being put in place by the Federal and State Governments to curtail the potential spread of Coronavirus (COV1D-19),” Sani noted.

He added that while the management of the Council regretted inconveniences that the postponement might cause, a fresh date for the examination would be communicated to the public.

“The Management of NECO regrets any inconveniences the postponement might have caused our esteemed Candidates and other Stakeholders, a new date for the examination will be communicated to Candidates and other Stakeholders in due course,” he explained.

Sani however, added that registration for the examination continues/

As at the time of filling this report, Nigeria has recorded more than 30 confirmed cases of the global epidemic.