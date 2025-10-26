NECO opens UK exam centre for Nigerians in diaspora

THE National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the launch of its new examination centre in London, United Kingdom, as part of its global expansion drive to provide credible assessment opportunities for Nigerians in the diaspora.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Sunday by NECO’s Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani, who said that NECO Registrar and Chief Executive, Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, announced that the initiative was launched in collaboration with Barnfield Education Ltd at the unveiling the centre at the 2025 Education Matters Conference in the UK.

“The initiative aims to provide opportunities for Nigerian students and adult learners in the UK who, for various reasons, have been unable to complete secondary education or obtain equivalent qualifications.

“Our objective is to provide credible and accessible examination opportunities for Nigerians residing abroad in line with the Federal Government’s education policy on inclusivity and global engagement,” Wushishi said in a statement.

Wushishi described the new Senior School Certificate Examination centre as a strategic move to expand NECO’s global presence, noting that the Council now conducts examinations in seven countries, including Saudi Arabia, with additional centres in Egypt and Burkina Faso awaiting accreditation.

The NECO Chief Executive stated that the London centre would empower Nigerians in the diaspora, foster national pride, and enhance the global recognition of NECO certificates, already accepted by several UK universities such as Birmingham City University and Leeds Trinity University, as well as institutions in the United States, Canada, India, China, and Russia.

The statement added that the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, praised NECO for the initiative, calling it a vital effort to ensure that “no Nigerian child, at home or abroad, is left behind.”

Alausa said the move aligns with the Ministry’s goal of leveraging the diaspora as a vital educational resource.

The statement also explained that during a courtesy visit to the Nigerian High Commission in London, the Registrar briefed the Mission on the establishment and accreditation of the new centre, emphasizing that the UK remains a key hub for expanding educational opportunities for Nigerians in the diaspora.