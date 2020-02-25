NECO sacks 89 staff in three months over certificate forgery

THE NATIONAL Examinations Council (NECO) has sacked 89 of its officials staff in three months over falsification of education certificate.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Azeez Sani, Head of Public Relations Division at NECO stated that he dismissal followed a verification of certificates of staff by the Staff Certificate Verification Committee set up by the examination body.

Sani stated that the governing council of NECO approved the dismissal in accordance with reports and recommendations from Staff Certificate Verification Committee.

He explained that the Staff Certificate Verification Committee carried out its assignment diligently by inviting some staff with questionable credentials to appear before it.

Sani added that during questioning by the committee, the dismissed staff acknowledged that their certificates were forged.

According to him, the committee during the verification process also contacted the schools and institutions which the affected staff claimed to have attended and the schools and institutions denied having certificated them.

He further disclosed that the certificate verification is an ongoing exercise since its commencement in November 2019 which has seen 89 staffs dismissed.

Sani noted that the exercise is aimed at sanitising the council of such acts by its staff.