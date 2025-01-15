NED grants for media projects open

THE National Endowment for Democracy (NED) is inviting proposals for projects that advance democratic goals and strengthen democratic institutions.
The NED encourages applications from organisations working in diverse environments including newly established democracies, semi-authoritarian countries, highly repressive societies and countries undergoing democratic transitions.
Grant amounts vary, depending on the size and scope of the projects, but the average grant lasts 12 months and is around US$50,000.
Independent media organisations, civic groups and associations can apply.
The NED is interested in proposals from organisations for nonpartisan programmes that seek to promote and defend human rights and the rule of law; support freedom of information and independent media; and promote accountability and transparency.
The next deadline for applications is January 28, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.
Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi