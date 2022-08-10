27.1 C
NED offers grants for media projects

Blessing Otoibhi
National Endowment for Democracy English - NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR DEMOCRACY
THE National Endowment for Democracy (NED) is seeking proposals for projects that advance democratic goals and strengthen democratic institutions. 

NED encourages applications from organisations working in diverse environments including newly established democracies, semi-authoritarian countries, highly repressive societies, and countries undergoing democratic transition. Independent media organizations, civic groups and associations can apply. 

Grant amounts vary depending on the size and scope of the projects, but the average grant lasts 12 months and is around US$50,000. 

NED is interested in proposals from organisations for nonpartisan programs that seek to: promote and defend human rights and the rule of law, support freedom of information and independent media, and promote accountability and transparency. 

The next deadline for the submission of applications is September 14, 2022. Interested organisations can apply here. 

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

