NED seek entries for Reagan-Fascell Democracy Fellowship

NATIONAL Endowment for Democracy (NED) is seeking entries for its Reagan-Fascell Democracy Fellowship.

The programme aims to enable democratic practitioners, scholars, and journalists to deepen their understanding of democracy and enhance their ability to promote democratic change.


     

     

    The fellowship offers an important opportunity to explore new ideas in a comparative context, undertake individual research, and share best practices.

    Fellows are expected to be in residence at the International Forum for Democratic Studies in Washington from March 1 to July 31, 2025, or October 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026.

    Working knowledge of English is required to be eligible..

    The deadline for the submission of the application is November 1, 2024. Interested applicants can apply here.

