NED offers worldwide grants for media projects

EACH year the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) makes direct grants to hundreds of nongovernmental organizations worldwide working to advance democratic goals and strengthen democratic institutions.

There is no exemption this year as the nonprofit foundation is seeking proposals for projects from Independent media organizations, civic groups and associations.

According to NED, organizations working in diverse environments including newly established democracies, semi-authoritarian countries, highly repressive societies and countries undergoing democratic transition are encouraged to submit applications.

The grant amounts which vary depending on the size and scope of the projects, but the average grant lasts 12 months and is around US$50,000.

NED is interested in proposals from organizations for nonpartisan programs that seek to: promote and defend human rights and the rule of law, support freedom of information and independent media, and promote accountability and transparency.

The deadline for the grants is March 27.

To apply, click here