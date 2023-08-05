21.3 C
Abuja
NED’s Reagan-Fascell Democracy Fellowship Programme opens

Joshua Ovorumu
National Endowment for Democracy English - NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR DEMOCRACY
THE National Endowment for Democracy (NED) is inviting applications for its Reagan-Fascell Democracy Fellows Programme.

The programme strives to give democratic practitioners, academics, and journalists the tools they need to understand democracy better and advance democratic change.

Application for the fellowship is all-embracing to journalists who wish to learn more about democracy.

    The International Forum for Democratic Studies in Washington expects fellows to reside there from March 1 to July 31, 2024, or from October 1 to February 28, 2025.

    Working knowledge of English is required to be eligible.

    Finally, fellows will receive a monthly stipend for living expenses, plus health insurance and reimbursement for travel.

    The deadline for the submission of the application Is October 31, 2023. Interested individuals can apply here

    Joshua Ovorumu

