32.1 C
Abuja

NEMA receives 542 stranded Nigerians from UAE

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Returnees received by NEMA in Abuja.
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received 542 stranded Nigerians from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This was contained in a statement by the agency on Sunday.

According to the statement, the returnees, consisting of 79 men, 460 women and three children, were received on Sunday morning at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

They were received by officials of NEMA and other government agencies that included the National Commission for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, the Nigerian Correctional Service, Nigerian Customs Service and Port Health Services.

“On arrival, the returnees were screened by the health officials, profiled by various relevant agencies and cleared by the Nigerian Immigration Service before being given a token of transport fare by NEMA before leaving the airport,” the statement read.

The Director-General, NEMA, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, who led the delegation that received the returnees, urged them to learn from previous mistakes, remain law-abiding citizens and promote economic growth in Nigeria.

“The NEMA boss, who was represented by the Director of Finance and Accounts Alhaji Sani Ahmed Jiba, said the Federal Government had approved the evacuation and provision of the token for the returnees to support their local movement back home,” the statement read.

Author profile
Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page
- Advertisement -

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

ICT/Telecoms

ICIR’s Amos Abba emerges winner at 2022 WAMECA Awards

A JOURNALIST with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR), Amos Abba, has...
Health

One-third of Sokoto Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital’s patients are from Niger, Chad – MD

THE medical director of Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Kware (NPHK), Sokoto State, Shehu Sale, has...
Climate Change

I wonder why FG hasn’t declared national emergency on flooding – Obi

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has wondered why the Nigerian government...
Education

Strike: ASUU formally appeals NIC ruling

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has officially filed an appeal against the...
News

Gas price increases by over 86% in one year – NBS report

THE National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said there has been an 86.62 per cent...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleICIR’s Amos Abba emerges winner at 2022 WAMECA Awards

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.