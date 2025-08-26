NERC transfers regulatory oversight to Bayelsa Electricity Commission

THE Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has issued an order to transfer regulatory oversight of the electricity market in Bayelsa State to the Bayelsa State Electricity Regulatory Commission (BYERA).

The NERC disclosed this on its official social media handle on Monday, August 25.

The decision complied with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFRN) and the Electricity Act (EA) 2023 as amended.

The Ccmmission, however, in accordance with the provisions of the EA 2023, retains the role as a central regulator with regulatory oversight on the inter-state/international generation, transmission, supply, trading, and system operations.

The EA mandates any state that intends to establish and regulate intrastate electricity markets to deliver a formal notification of its processes and requests NERC to transfer regulatory authority over electricity operations in the state to the state regulator.

The NERC, following this demand, has directed the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company Plc (PHED) to incorporate a subsidiary (PHED SubCo) to assume responsibilities for intrastate supply and distribution of electricity in Bayelsa State from PHED.

The Commission said the PHED shall complete the incorporation of PHED SubCo within 60 days from August 21, 2025. It noted that the sub+company shall apply for and obtain a licence for the intrastate supply and distribution of electricity from BYERA, among other directives.

It said all transfers envisaged by this order shall be completed by February 20, 2026.

The ICIR reports that many states are firming up control of regulatory oversight of the electricity business in their respective territory with the support of NERC.

This development followed the transfer of regulatory oversight of over 10 states which have been granted regulatory powers to regulate and manage their own electricity.

States with regulatory oversight powers include Enugu, Ekiti, Ondo, Imo, Oyo, Edo, Kogi, Lagos, Ogun, Plateau, and Nasarawa states have completed the transfer of regulatory oversight from NERC.

It would be noted that the states’ control came on the heels of the Electricity Act 2023, signed by the late President Muhammadu Buhari and later amended by President Bola Tinubu.

The Act removed power generation, transmission, and distribution from the exclusive legislative list, effectively ending the Federal Government’s sole jurisdiction over these areas.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

States will specifically regulate the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity within their territories.

They are also expected to oversee and manage their local electricity markets.

This includes licensing local power projects, managing state-owned power assets, and overseeing retail electricity distribution and pricing.

The states will also be responsible for promoting rural electrification projects and integrating renewable energy sources into their local grids.