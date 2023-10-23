New documentary, “October 2020,” shines light on police brutality in Nigeria

SOPURUCHI Nwaofia was horrified.

She had expected a peaceful protest where the Nigerian government would address concerns over police brutality. But instead, she found herself in a busy street in Agbani, Enugu, cradling the lifeless body of her brother after he was shot by the police during the #ENDSARS protests.

“When I reached him, his body was still warm. All he did was join a peaceful protest. And they killed him for it,” Sopuruchi said.

In October 2020, her brother, Victor Igwe, a final-year student at Ebonyi State University, had participated in the nationwide #ENDSARS protests with hundreds of other young Nigerians. The movement sprang up in response to the widespread issues of bribery, extortion, harassment, and extrajudicial killings by the Nigerian police, particularly by the notorious, now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Sopuruchi had never imagined the fierce resistance the #ENDSARS protests would encounter. She watched in agony as her brother, Victor, and countless other Nigerians were subjected to violence from security forces. Throughout the protests, participants were beaten, unjustly detained, tear-gassed, and, tragically, some like Victor, lost their lives.

“He was a brilliant boy, the hope of our family. We sacrificed so much to educate him. Our family hasn’t healed from the loss,” Sopuruchi reflected.

Sopuruchi’s ordeal, along with the experiences of many others affected by police brutality and the 2020 #ENDSARS protests, are chronicled in the new documentary, “October 2020.”

Produced by the Tiger Eye Foundation, a media nonprofit advocating for investigative journalism in Africa, the documentary looks into the events and aftermath of the protests. It captures the lasting influence on Nigeria and the global stage three years on, spotlighting activists, experts, and young protesters like Victor who were profoundly impacted by the movement.

In partnership with organisations and media outlets like The ICIR, the Tiger Eye Foundation strives to preserve history with “October 2020” and ensure the ENDSARS lessons guide Nigeria toward a brighter future.