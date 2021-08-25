26.8 C
Abuja

New York mayoral candidate, Eric Adams, pledges support for Nigerian community

NewsDiaspora News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

Related

Share this story
NIGERIAN-American Democratic candidate for the Mayor of New York City (NYC) Eric Adams has assured the Nigerian community of inclusiveness if elected mayor in November election.

Adams, who is the 18th borough president of Brooklyn, joined the Nigerian-American Political Action Committee of the NYC on May 17 and was endorsed by the Nigerian community on June 5 as the city’s mayoral candidate for the general election after series of debates with the candidates and consultations among Nigerians.

During a virtual meeting with the Nigerian community coordinated by the Organization for the Advancement of Nigerians (OAN) and the Nigerian-American Public Affairs Committee (NAPAC), Adams expressed gratitude at their commitment and dedication that led to his emergence as the party standard bearer in the  forthcoming election.

He announced that a transition team was being put in place ahead of the November 2 election, noting that the Nigerian community should prepare its members to be in the team.

“You were clear that I was your candidate and you committed to this victory we are celebrating right now; thank you very much. We don’t only want you to help us when we need you to govern, we want members of your community on the transition team.

“I need you to get the job done, the mobilisation effort that you will put in place, the thousands of phone calls, reaching out to the various groups, raising the money and other campaign activities,” he said.

Adams also solicited financial support from the Nigerian community to achieve the estimated $7.2 million needed for the election.

“We want to encourage you to reach out to your constituency and tell them that we can raise that amount of money,’’ he said.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, Chairman of NAPAC New York Gbenga Omotayo had advised Adams to implement a people’s plan that would deliver on security, assistance in housing, and support for working families across the five boroughs of New York – the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island.

“We are proud to say we delivered on our promise. Among many things, we did an endorsement, we organised a fund raiser and we launched an SMS banking campaign targeting 10,000 African voters,” he said.

Omotayo also assured that the Nigerian community aimed to secure a landslide victory for the Democratic candidate in November.

The mayoral candidate is projected to win the election as New York City is traditionally a Democrat city and the party usually produces the mayor.

Once a victim of Police brutality at age 15, Adams, a retired Police captain, remains passionate about improving policing to bridge distrust among racial tribes in New York and promote safer communities.

 

+ posts
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Advertisement
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent

Diaspora News

New York mayoral candidate, Eric Adams, pledges support for Nigerian community

NIGERIAN-American Democratic candidate for the Mayor of New York City (NYC) Eric Adams has...
Featured News

Nigerian Army deny recruiting surrendered terrorists into military

THE Nigeria Army say they are not recruiting surrendered members of the dreaded Boko...
News

Sponsors of Boko Haram, terrorists are in Buhari’s government – Ex-Naval officer

Security expert calls for president's impeachment A FORMER Commodore of the Nigerian Navy Kunle...
Featured News

Uber, Bolt drivers protest killings by passengers

DRIVERS under the National Coalition of Ride-Sharing Partners (NACORP) have protested the murder of...
News

National Assembly denies receiving $10 million bribe to pass PIB

THE National Assembly has denied  receiving a sum of $10 million to alter a...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNigerian Army deny recruiting surrendered terrorists into military

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.