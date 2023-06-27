New York Public Library’s Cullman Center invites applications for fellowship

JOURNALISTS, creative writers and media entrepreneurs working on book projects can apply for this fellowship in New York.

The New York Public Library’s Cullman Center will choose 15 fellows for a nine-month term at the Library, from September 2024 to May 2025.

The fellowship aims to promote dynamic communication about literature and scholarship at the very highest level within the Center, in public forums throughout the Library, and in the Fellows’ published work.

Fellows work on their own projects and engage in an ongoing exchange of ideas within the Center. The fellowship provides up to US$75,000, an office, a computer and full access to the Library’s resources to each fellow.

International candidates fluent in English and visual artists at work on a book project are also welcome to apply.

The deadline Is September 29, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here