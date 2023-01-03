New York University offers World Journalist Fellowship

THE Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute at New York University (NYU) is seeking applications for the World Journalist Fellowship.

The fellowship provides international journalists with two semesters of funding to study at one of the master’s programs at the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, as well as a US$16,000 stipend.

Fellows can choose one of nine concentrations: business and economic reporting; cultural reporting and criticism; global and joint program studies; literary reportage; magazine and digital storytelling; news and documentary; reporting the nation and New York; science, health, and environmental reporting and Studio 20.

Journalists with at least two years of experience and fluency in English and at least one other language can apply for a fellowship in New York.

Candidates must also complete the application for the graduate program of their choice. The GRE and TOEFL are required tests for admission to NYU. The GRE is optional for some graduate concentrations.

The deadline for the submission of the application is January 15, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.