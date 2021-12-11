NGO trains health extension workers in FCT to curb neonatal deaths

— 1 min read

NO fewer than 25 community health extension workers and traditional birth attendants have been trained on hygiene promotion with a view to ending neonatal deaths in primary healthcare centres in Kwali, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The training, carried out by the Golden Change for Concerned Youth Forum, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), is also aimed at equipping health workers with the knowledge to prevent infections that might occur during childbirth.

The NGO’s President Williams Ngwakwe expressed worry over the continued report of new cases of infections in the area council, saying it should not to be so.

According to him, reports from UNICEF and other development partners revealed that Nigeria contributed highly to global child deaths, followed by India and Pakistan with larger populations.

“We have trained community health extension workers and traditional birth attendants to build their knowledge and capacity to provide services to pregnant women to reduce neonatal infections during childbirth.

“You will agree with me that nearly 70 per cent of infants’ deaths occur within the first month of life, largely due to infections.

“When hygiene is not promoted, infections occur and when infections spread, most especially at among neonatal can lead to deaths.

“We need to do everything to end maternal and child deaths. Sadly, most newborn in Kwali area council are exposed to poor hygienic conditions in their first few days of life’’.

Ngwakwe noted that during the early days of COVID-19, hygiene promotion played a critical role in halting continuous spread, saying hygiene promotion was key towards providing services in the health centres.