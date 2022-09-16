25 C
Nigeria Air: Ethiopian Airlines to become core investor

Business and Economy
Joseph OLAOLUWA
THE Federal Government has reportedly picked Ethiopian Airlines as a technical partner and core investor for the planned national carrier, Nigeria Air.

While the take-off date for the carrier is still uncertain, The ICIR learnt plans are underway to begin training staff for the project.

“Yes, we have selected Ethiopian Airlines. We have agreed to work with the airline and we are hoping to make the announcement soon,” a source from the Ministry of Aviation told THISDAY.

The source added, “The ministry of Aviation has picked Ethiopian Airlines since they are the only one that bid. Initially, the ministry wanted to have more airlines to bid but since others didn’t, they have to pick Ethiopian Airlines.

“I heard the Minister sent some pilots there some time ago for training. But it was ab-initio training. They are also preparing for the training of pilots on Boeing 737 NG aircraft. Ethiopian will provide the technical management personnel.”

On July 27, 2022, the Federal Government approved the leasing of three aircraft to enable the operational take-off of the new Nigeria Air.

The carrier is billed to commence operations on domestic routes with three aircraft made by Airbus and Boeing.

The minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, made the disclosure while briefing journalists today after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, which was chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sirika announced that the airline would begin with the domestic routes, and then expand to regional and intercontinental routes. He was not specific on the actual date for the take-off of the airline’s operations.

Joseph OLAOLUWA
Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Covered capital markets, aviation, maritime, road and rail, as well as economy. Email tips to jolaoluwa@icirnigeria.org. Follow on Twitter @theminentmuyiwa and on Instagram @Hollumuyiwah.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

