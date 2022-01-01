25.1 C
Nigeria can fix insecurity in 17 months -Fayemi

Ijeoma OPARA
Kayode Fayemi
Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi. File photo File Copy

GOVERNOR of Ekiti State Kayode Fayemi has said the security situation in Nigeria can be resolved in 17 months.

He said this during an interview with Arise TV on Saturday.

According to him, the time frame was sufficient to resolve the situation, except some individuals were benefitting from terrorism in Nigeria.

“Unless there are people within the security institutions who are benefiting from the war economy itself, there is no question that they know what to do and we can fix it in 17 months,” he said.

Fayemi said insecurity in the country was negatively affecting the ranking of the present administration and advised that terrorists be neutralised.

“We know where the bandits are, so we can neutralise them and then begin to have the opportunity. It may not be completely finished under this government, but you can do that part of it under this administration.

“Neutralise all these elements that are responsible for the chaos that they have thrown our nation into,” he said.

He further advised that less attention be paid to human rights and issues which might arise from international communities in the fight against terrorism.

Citizens, particularly in Northern Nigeria, are at the mercy of terrorists who have killed thousands and carried out several abductions.

School children have recently become major targets and this has contributed to a rapid decline in education within the region.

Nigeria can fix insecurity in 17 months -Fayemi

