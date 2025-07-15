Nigeria engages US, UAE over visa policy changes, assures citizens of protection abroad

THE Federal Government has responded to recent changes in visa policies for Nigerians by the United States (US) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Recall that the USA recently introduced new visa rules for Nigerians, effective July 8, 2025, and said non-immigrant visas would be single-entry with a three-month validity period.

The country also said visas issued before July 8, 2025, would remain valid under their original terms.

The US Department of State cited visa reciprocity standards and security benchmarks as reasons for this decision, focusing on secure travel documents, visa overstay management, and information sharing to protect public safety.

The UAE, on its part, introduced tougher entry requirements for Nigerian travellers and said it would no longer accept applications for transit visas.

It added that applicants aged 18-45 travelling alone would no longer be eligible for tourist visas, and those above 45 must provide a single Nigerian personal bank statement with a minimum balance of $10,000 or its naira equivalent for the last six months.

Reacting to the decisions, the Nigerian government reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining and strengthening the longstanding and cordial diplomatic relations with the two countries.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu directed federal agencies to comply with international obligations and boost intergovernmental cooperation.

“The United States government has officially communicated that its decision was based on two principal factors: the current rate of visa overstays by Nigerian nationals and the need for reliable access to their records. It further explained that the visa policy adjustment is part of its global visa reciprocity process, which is routinely reviewed and subject to change, including the number of permitted entries and validity durations,” the statement said.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

Regarding the new conditions for issuing UAE transit visas to Nigerian nationals, the Federal Government noted that it had not received any formal communication from the UAE authorities regarding a revised visa policy. However, it observed that visa issuance had been progressing without interruption.

Tinubu appreciated the continued cooperation of the government of the UAE.

He called on all Nigerians to respect the immigration regulations of their host countries and to uphold the integrity of the permits and privileges granted to them under the laws of those jurisdictions.

He added that his administration was working to address concerns through diplomatic channels, ensuring Nigerians could travel, work, and live with dignity and respect abroad.