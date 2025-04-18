back to top

Nigeria Health Watch opens applications for science-policy communication fellowship

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
Nigeria Health Watch logo for Illustration
Abdullahi Muritala
Abdullahi Muritala

NIGERIA Health Watch has launched its 2025 Science-Policy Communication Fellowship.

The fellowship is a three-month hybrid programme designed to bridge the gap between scientific research and health policymaking in Nigeria.

The fellowship targets early to mid-career professionals, researchers, academics, and health advocates passionate about public health and eager to become effective communicators and change agents in shaping evidence-informed policy.


     

     

    Selected applicants will engage in virtual orientation, in-person training sessions, and ongoing mentorship.

    The programme aims to deepen understanding of public health science and policy development. It also focuses on capacity building to fine-tune complex research findings into policy-relevant narratives and cultivate a network of skilled communicators championing evidence-based advocacy.

    The application deadline is April 24, 2025.

    Interested candidates can apply through the official application HERE.

    Author Page

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement