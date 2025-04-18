Nigeria Health Watch opens applications for science-policy communication fellowship

NIGERIA Health Watch has launched its 2025 Science-Policy Communication Fellowship.

The fellowship is a three-month hybrid programme designed to bridge the gap between scientific research and health policymaking in Nigeria.

The fellowship targets early to mid-career professionals, researchers, academics, and health advocates passionate about public health and eager to become effective communicators and change agents in shaping evidence-informed policy.

Selected applicants will engage in virtual orientation, in-person training sessions, and ongoing mentorship.

The programme aims to deepen understanding of public health science and policy development. It also focuses on capacity building to fine-tune complex research findings into policy-relevant narratives and cultivate a network of skilled communicators championing evidence-based advocacy.

The application deadline is April 24, 2025.

Interested candidates can apply through the official application HERE.