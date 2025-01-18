Nigeria Immigration Service raises alarm over a new human trafficking sect

THE Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has raised the alarm over the emergence a new sect called ‘ACHAD Life Mission International’, reportedly linked to human trafficking and child separation.

According to Punch, the NIS alerted its officers of the new sect in a circular released on Wednesday, January 15, signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the Comptroller General, A.A. Aridegbe, which was circulated on Friday, January 18, and distributed to all commands, directorates, zones, and training institutions.

In the circular titled, “Emergence of a new sect known as ACHAD Life Mission International,” the NIS said there is credible intelligence that the new sect was linked to human trafficking and child separation activities.

While claiming that the sect’s headquarters is in Kaduna, and its operations are led by Yokana, based in Jos, the Service added that the ACHAD sect does not believe in both Islam and Christianity, but rather promoting a return to African traditions and helping humanity.

It added that the new group is suspected of recruiting members in and out of Nigeria and may be involved in human trafficking and separating children from their families.

The ICIR reports that Nigeria has consistently fought insecurity for over a decade and the coming of a new group might pose a new security threat. The crisis began with Boko Haram in the first decade of this century.

Boko Haram grew and was joined by the Islamic State – West African Province (ISWAP)

While the nation shuddered from the devastation, especially the human toll that accompanied the conflict, another deadly group widely known as bandits and Lakurawa surfaced.

Citizens from the country’s North have been more victims of the groups’ onslaughts.

Nigeria is also confronted by a faceless group called “unknown gunmen.” These weapon-wielding marauders unleash mayhem and kill at will. The country’s Southeast has faced the worst attacks by this group.

Thousands of lives have been lost to insecurity in the country, with corresponding destruction of communities, loss of revenues and resources, infrastructure, and displacements of millions across the country.