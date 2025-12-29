back to top

Nigeria in darkness as national grid collapses again in 2025

Energy and Power
Electricity bulb used to illustrate the report. Photo by Daniel Reche via pexel.
Harrison EDEH
SEVERAL parts of Nigeria were thrown into darkness on Monday as the national grid collapsed again in 2025.

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) confirmed the collapse in a statement on its official social media handles on Monday, December 29.

NISO, responsible for overseeing the national power supply to electricity distribution companies, stated that the supply had dropped to 50 megawatts as the restoration of the grid began.

As of the time of filing the report, NISO stated that only Abuja and Ibadan had 50 megawatts (MW) of electricity, as opposed to the 3,660 MW allocated on Sunday, December 28, 2025.

Benin, Eko, Enugu, Ikeja, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Port Harcourt and Yola DisCos all recorded 0 MW, indicating a widespread outage across major cities and regions of the country.

Total electricity distributed nationwide after the collapse stood at just 50 MW, far below normal operating levels and insufficient to sustain power supply to homes, businesses and critical sectors of the economy.

Nigeria’s national grid has experienced repeated system collapses in recent years, often resulting in nationwide blackouts and prolonged power restoration efforts.

There is still currently no end in sight to the challenge, as the latest report from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) showed unresolved grid weaknesses.

Most Nigerian businesses, homes and industrial clusters are worst hit by the incessant grid collapse, which industry stakeholders say was a result of managerial and technical incompetence and misalignment of various power value chains.

 

hedeh@icirnigeria.org

Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

