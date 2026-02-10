Nigeria is 37th most corrupt nation – Report

NIGERIA has been ranked as the 37th most corrupt country in the world in 2025, slipping slightly in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI)

It moved from 140th in 2024 to 142nd in 2025, out of 182 countries, according to the latest report by Transparency International.

The number one nation on the list represents the country with the least corruption and 182 is the most corrupt.

Nigeria scored 26 points, sharing the position with Cameroon, Guatemala, Guinea, Kyrgyzstan, and Papua New Guinea.

The CPI measures perceived corruption in the public sector across 182 countries and territories.

Denmark topped the list as the least corrupt nation with 89 points, followed by Finland (88), Singapore (84), and New Zealand (81).

No African country made the top 10 least corrupt nations, though Seychelles, Cabo Verde, and Botswana were the continent’s least corrupt, scoring 68, 62, and 58.

At the bottom of the list are South Sudan, Somalia, and Venezuela, emerging as the world’s most corrupt countries.

Commenting on the CPI, TI CEO Maíra Martini said: “The 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index ranks 182 countries and territories worldwide by their perceived levels of public-sector corruption. The results are given on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

“While 31 countries have significantly reduced their corruption levels since 2012, the rest are failing to tackle the problem — they have stayed stagnant or got worse during the same period. The global average has fallen to a new low of 42, while more than two-thirds of countries score below 50. And people are paying the price, as corruption leads to under-funded hospitals, unbuilt flood defences, and blights the hopes and dreams of young people.”

She added: “We’re seeing a concerning picture of long-term decline in leadership to tackle corruption. Even established democracies, like the US, UK and New Zealand, are experiencing a drop in performance. The absence of bold leadership is leading to weaker standards and enforcement, lowering ambition on anti-corruption efforts around the world.”

Marini said many states were increasing restrictions on civic space, stressing that by making it hard or dangerous for citizens, non-governmental organisations and journalists to challenge abuses of power, they are reducing transparency and accountability. This, she said, allowed corruption to flourish.

The official urged leaders to act fast and tackle abuses of power and the wider factors driving corruption, including the roll-back of democratic checks and balances, and attacks on independent civil society.

He further explained that anti-government protests in many parts of the world showed that people were fed up with unaccountable leadership and were demanding reform.

THE ICIR reported that Nigeria had crawled to 140 spot in TI global corruption ranking in 2024, with 26 scores from its 25th position in 2023.

Full list of rankings and scores (2025 CPI)

89 — Denmark — 1

88 — Finland — 2

84 — Singapore — 3

81 — New Zealand — 4

81 — Norway — 4

80 — Sweden — 6

80 — Switzerland — 6

78 — Luxembourg — 8

78 — Netherlands — 8

77 — Germany — 10

77 — Iceland — 10

76 — Australia — 12

76 — Estonia — 12

76 — Hong Kong — 12

76 — Ireland — 12

75 — Canada — 16

73 — Uruguay — 17

71 — Bhutan — 18

71 — Japan — 18

70 — United Kingdom — 20

69 — Austria — 21

69 — Belgium — 21

69 — United Arab Emirates — 21

68 — Barbados — 24

68 — Seychelles — 24

68 — Taiwan — 24

66 — France — 27

65 — Lithuania — 28

64 — Bahamas — 29

64 — United States of America — 29

63 — Brunei Darussalam — 31

63 — Chile — 31

63 — Saint Vincent and the Grenadines — 31

63 — South Korea — 31

62 — Cabo Verde — 35

62 — Israel — 35

60 — Dominica — 37

60 — Latvia — 37

59 — Czechia — 39

59 — Saint Lucia — 39

58 — Botswana — 41

58 — Qatar — 41

58 — Rwanda — 41

58 — Slovenia — 41

57 — Saudi Arabia — 45

56 — Costa Rica — 46

56 — Grenada — 46

56 — Portugal — 46

55 — Cyprus — 49

55 — Fiji — 49

55 — Spain — 49

53 — Italy — 52

53 — Poland — 52

52 — Malaysia — 54

52 — Oman — 54

50 — Bahrain — 56

50 — Georgia — 56

50 — Greece — 56

50 — Jordan — 56

49 — Malta — 60

48 — Mauritius — 61

48 — Slovakia — 61

47 — Croatia — 63

47 — Vanuatu — 63

46 — Armenia — 65

46 — Kuwait — 65

46 — Montenegro — 65

46 — Namibia — 65

46 — Senegal — 65

45 — Benin — 70

45 — Romania — 70

45 — Sao Tome and Principe — 70

44 — Jamaica — 73

44 — Solomon Islands — 73

44 — Timor-Leste — 73

43 — China — 76

43 — Côte d’Ivoire — 76

43 — Ghana — 76

43 — Kosovo — 76

42 — Moldova — 80

41 — South Africa — 81

41 — Trinidad and Tobago — 81

41 — Vietnam — 81

40 — Bulgaria — 84

40 — Burkina Faso — 84

40 — Cuba — 84

40 — Guyana — 84

40 — Hungary — 84

40 — North Macedonia — 84

40 — Tanzania — 84

39 — Albania — 91

39 — India — 91

39 — Maldives — 91

39 — Morocco — 91

39 — Tunisia — 91

38 — Ethiopia — 96

38 — Kazakhstan — 96

38 — Suriname — 96

37 — Colombia — 99

37 — Dominican Republic — 99

37 — Gambia — 99

37 — Lesotho — 99

37 — Zambia — 99

36 — Argentina — 104

36 — Belize — 104

36 — Ukraine — 104

35 — Brazil — 107

35 — Sri Lanka — 107

34 — Algeria — 109

34 — Bosnia and Herzegovina — 109

34 — Indonesia — 109

34 — Laos — 109

34 — Malawi — 109

34 — Nepal — 109

34 — Sierra Leone — 109

33 — Ecuador — 116

33 — Panama — 116

33 — Serbia — 116

33 — Thailand — 116

32 — Angola — 120

32 — El Salvador — 120

32 — Philippines — 120

32 — Togo — 120

31 — Belarus — 124

31 — Djibouti — 124

31 — Mongolia — 124

31 — Niger — 124

31 — Turkey — 124

31 — Uzbekistan — 124

30 — Azerbaijan — 130

30 — Egypt — 130

30 — Kenya — 130

30 — Mauritania — 130

30 — Peru — 130

29 — Gabon — 135

28 — Bolivia — 136

28 — Iraq — 136

28 — Liberia — 136

28 — Mali — 136

28 — Pakistan — 136

27 — Mexico — 141

26 — Cameroon — 142

26 — Guatemala — 142

26 — Guinea — 142

26 — Kyrgyzstan — 142

26 — Nigeria — 142

26 — Papua New Guinea — 142

25 — Madagascar — 148

25 — Uganda — 148

24 — Bangladesh — 150

24 — Central African Republic — 150

24 — Paraguay — 150

23 — Congo — 153

23 — Eswatini — 153

23 — Iran — 153

23 — Lebanon — 153

22 — Chad — 157

22 — Honduras — 157

22 — Russia — 157

22 — Zimbabwe — 157

21 — Guinea-Bissau — 161

21 — Mozambique — 161

20 — Cambodia — 163

20 — Comoros — 163

20 — Democratic Republic of the Congo — 163

19 — Tajikistan — 166

17 — Burundi — 167

17 — Turkmenistan — 167

16 — Afghanistan — 169

16 — Haiti — 169

16 — Myanmar — 169

15 — Equatorial Guinea — 172

15 — North Korea — 172

15 — Syria — 172

14 — Nicaragua — 175

14 — Sudan — 175

13 — Eritrea — 177

13 — Libya — 177

13 — Yemen — 177

10 — Venezuela — 180

9 — Somalia — 181

9 — South Sudan — 181