Nigeria is in serious danger, falling apart under Buhari — NEF

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

SPOKESPERSON for the Northern Elders Forum(NEF) Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has said that the country is in serious danger, adding that things are falling apart under President Muhammadu Buhari’s watch.

Baba-Ahmed, while speaking on Arise Television on Tuesday, stated that if he had the opportunity to speak with the country’s president, he would tell him that he had failed in keeping to his oath of protecting lives and properties of Nigerians.

“If I have an opportunity to speak with Mr President, I will say sir, please wake up and smell the coffee. This country is falling apart, it is in very serious danger and it is doing that under your watch.”

“You swore in 2015 and again in 2019 that you will protect citizens, you willl protect territorial integrity of Nigeria, you will protect this country, sorry sir, you are not doing that. You are not doing it well or you are not doing it at all.”

He also added that he would tell the president that the country was largely insecure under his watch.

“We are becoming insecure by the day, so Mr President something is wrong. Either it is your attitude as commander-in-chief of the armed forces or the people you trust to protect us and defend us.

“Why are we suddenly being swamped by bandits and kidnappers? Is it that you have this harmony in your security agencies? Do you have a way of finding out because we do not have the time for you to fix this country at your own leisure.”

Baba-Ahmed, however, blamed the call for seccesion by some people in the country on the insecurity ravaging the nation, saying people were feeling insecure under Buhari’s watch.

“At the rate you are going, you are too slow, you are too indecisive and people are smelling a vacuum around your governance. This is why you see all these people say we do not want to be part of Nigeria.

“That’s an expression of opinion but when these opinions intensify and they become popular like we are beginning to see in some parts of the South-West and the South-East, you actually have citizens who are now legitimately beginning to think this country represents a threat to us, we do not want to be part of this country.”