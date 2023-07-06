27.1 C
Abuja
HomeHealth and EnvironmentHealth
Health

Nigeria left out of African countries to get malaria vaccine

Beloved JOHN
Beloved JOHN

Related

NIGERIA was left out as 12 African countries were selected to receive 18 million doses of the first-ever RTS, S/AS01 malaria vaccine, 2023–2025.

The vaccine has been released by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and World Health Organisation (WHO).

The vaccine is the first recommended to prevent malaria in children below five years of age by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The three organisations, Gavi, WHO and UNICEF, disclosed this in a joint statement on Thursday, July 6.

The statement noted that the beneficiaries will begin the rollout by 2024.

The selected African countries are Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Niger, Sierra Leone and Uganda.

Nigeria was exempted from the benefitting countries, even though malaria is endemic in the country. The disease, transmitted from insect bites, is a life-threatening condition in Nigeria.

Malaria is one of the highest disease burdens, with high fatality rates in the country.

According to the WHO, Nigeria accounts for an estimated 38.4 per cent of global malaria deaths in children under five years.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    However, the statement noted that the allocations were determined through the application of the principles outlined in a framework that prioritises areas of highest need, risk and death of children.

    The vaccine has also been administered to more than 1.7 million children in three African countries — Ghana, Kenya and Malawi — as part of a pilot program.

    “The RTS -S/AS01 vaccine has been administered to more than 1.7 million children in Ghana, Kenya, and Malawi since 2019 and is safe and effective, resulting in a substantial reduction in severe malaria and a fall in child deaths. At least 28 African countries have expressed interest in receiving the malaria vaccine.

    “In addition to Ghana, Kenya, and Malawi, the initial 18 million dose allocation will enable nine more countries, including Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Liberia, Niger, Sierra Leone, and Uganda, to introduce the vaccine into their routine immunisation programmes for the first time,” the statement released by Gavi, WHO and UNICEF said.

    Beloved JOHN

    Beloved John is an investigative reporter with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

    You can reach her via: [email protected]

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Legislature

    Reps oppose moves to cede Cross River communities to Cameroon

    THE House of Representatives has opposed alleged moves to cede some communities in Cross...
    Featured News

    Ganduje dollar bribery video not doctored – Kano anti-corruption agency

    THE Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission says it has confirmed the authenticity...
    Featured News

    Attack on Ogun RCCG church, assault on religious freedom in Nigeria — CAN

    THE Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the recent attack on a Redeemed...
    Tax and Taxation

    Tax experts, traders’ rep express reservations on FG’s plan to collect tax from traders, demand infrastructure revamp in markets

    TAX experts and a traders association leader are demanding a total revamp of primary...
    Tech and Innovation

    Four ways criminals could use AI to target victims

    By Daniel Prince, Lancaster University WARNINGS about artificial intelligence (AI) are ubiquitous right now. They...

    Most Read

    Tribunal merges Obi, Atiku, APM’s petitions against Tinubu

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    Aborted strike: 7 key agreements FG sealed with labour

    Prominent officials disgraced, booted out of office under Buhari

    Oyetola congratulates Adeleke on Supreme Court victory

    Nigeria’s city of Ilé-Ifẹ̀ has survived and thrived for 1,000 years: here’s how

    Court bars NBC from imposing fines on TV, radio stations

    Sudan crisis: Egypt opens border for stranded Nigerians

    Transcorp delivers post-privatisation deals, as Otedola fights on

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Reps oppose moves to cede Cross River communities to Cameroon

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.