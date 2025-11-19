Nigeria protests exclusion from Nicki Minaj’s UN dialogue over religious killings

NIGERIA has expressed concern over the United States’ decision to exclude it from participating in US rapper Nicki Minaj’s United Nations event over alleged Christians’ killings in the African largest nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted Chargé d’Affaires of Nigeria’s Permanent Mission to the UN, Syndoph Endoni, as saying holding the discussion at the UN headquarters in New York without Nigeria’s involvement amounted to “shaving our head in our absence.”

“It is important to ensure the country concerned in the ongoing allegations of genocide against Christians is present, aware and has a voice in the matter.

“This is because you should not make important decisions or take action on something that involves a country without their presence or consent,” Endoni said.

The Minaj event, held at the UN headquarters in New York, in collaboration with the US Permanent Mission to the UN, took place against the backdrop of ongoing US allegations of Christian persecution in Nigeria.

The Nigerian envoy voiced disappointment that only a few countries were permitted to take part in the event, questioning the reason behind Nigeria’s exclusion.

The ICIR reported that US President Donald Trump had recently designated Nigeria as “a Country of Particular Concern” over alleged Christian genocide in the country.

Trump said the American military could deploy ground troops or launch air strikes in Nigeria to halt what he described as the widespread killing of Christians in the country.

The threat came days after he warned he would consider military action against Nigeria if the country failed to curb alleged killings of Christians.

The Nigerian authorities have repeatedly rejected.

Endoni said that by refusing Nigeria’s participation, the US authorities deprived the country of its right and opportunity to present its own side of the story.

“We asked the US authorities if it was okay to continue to shave someone’s hair in his absence.

“We further highlighted that the Nigerian government is not standing idly by to watch the atrocities perpetrated by the criminals,” he added.

The Nigerian envoy further emphasised that the two countries could address Nigeria’s security challenges effectively through cooperation.

Endoni called on the US to promote inclusive dialogue to prevent unnecessary tensions arising from allegations of Christian persecution in Nigeria.

The NAN reports that the US Senior Advisor for African Affairs, Patricia Mahoney, visited the Nigerian House in New York on Monday to brief Syndoph about the Minaj event.

During the meeting, Mahoney informed the Nigerian delegation that three UN member countries, as well as other participants, including a Nigerian pastor, were invited.

However, she noted that no officials from the Nigerian government, including those from Nigeria’s Permanent Mission to the UN, was invited.

Endoni stated that the US envoy told him the event was private and voiced concerns that the US’ practice of naming and shaming could create apprehension in Nigeria.

The NAN said Nigeria was denied participation primarily to respect the participant’s specific request to exclude Nigerian officials, citing concerns about potential retribution against them and their families.

The envoy stated that Nigerian authorities would continue engaging their US counterparts on extremist killings and work together to safeguard lives and property in Nigeria.

The ICIR reported that the US House of Representatives Subcommittee on Africa scheduled Thursday, November 20, 2025, to open its inquiry into President Donald Trump’s recent decision to redesignate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern over alleged surge in Christian killings.

The invitation sent to members of the Committee on Foreign Affairs shows that the hearing will be chaired by Representative Chris Smith at 11:00 a.m. in Room 2172 of the Rayburn House Office Building, with a live webcast available.

The hearing will include two panels of witnesses, featuring senior US State Department officials as well as Nigerian religious leaders.