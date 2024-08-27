Nigeria receives 10,000 doses of Mpox vaccine from U.S amid rising public health concerns

THE United States, on Tuesday, August 27, donated 10,000 doses of Jynneos vaccine to Nigeria as part of efforts to combat the spread of mpox in the country.

Jynneos, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is used to prevent smallpox and mpox in adults aged 18 and older who are at risk of infection.

This donation followed recent statements from the African Centre for Disease Control which highlighted the alarming spread of mpox across Africa.

Mpox is a viral illness caused by the monkeypox virus, with two distinct clades: Ccade I and clade II. The disease can be transmitted through close contact, such as sex, skin-to-skin contact and talking or breathing close to another person.

The ICIR reports that Tanzania became the latest African nation to record a significant surge in mpox cases, according to the Africa CDC in a statement on Friday, August 23.

These cases were primarily detected in the regions of Dar es Salaam and Mwanza, with fears that the virus could spread to other parts of the country if not swiftly contained.

The development adds to the continent’s growing health crisis, with more than 21,000 mpox cases and nearly 600 deaths reported across 13 African countries since the start of 2024.

During the official handover ceremony in Abuja, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, a professor, expressed gratitude to the U.S. government for its timely support.

Pate, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Daju Kachollom, emphasised the federal government’s commitment to improving the health and well-being of Nigerians.

“This is a spirit of cooperation and collaboration through the years, and this vaccine will be of great help to us. The Federal Ministry of Health understands the importance of having a healthy nation, so all the policies that we implement and the collaborations are focused on ensuring our citizens’ health.

“The minister emphasises that all health matters are important to him, and Nigeria is very fortunate to have such a dedicated Coordinating Minister and Dr Tunji Alausa as the Minister of State for Health. Together, we are transforming the health sector.”

He minister further stated that the country looked forward to receiving more doses of the vaccine from the US government, adding that its support would significantly aid those in need.

“We all recognise the size of our population, and we must ensure that we address every disease, especially those that pose public health concerns. On this note, I would like to extend our gratitude.”

Currently, the outbreak has spread to 16 countries in the continent, with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, and South Africa recording the highest number of infections.

Recall that the World Health Organisation on August 14, declared mpox as a global public health emergency, for the second time in two years.

The declaration followed an outbreak of the viral infection in Democratic Republic of Congo that had spread to neighbouring countries.