Nigeria reelected member of ICAO council

NIGERIA has been re-elected as a Part Two member of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday, October 2 in Abuja by James Odaudu, Special Assistant on Public Affairs to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

The re-election took place on October 1 at the plenary session of the ongoing 41st General Assembly of the organisation in Montreal, Canada, with Nigeria scoring 149 votes to be re-elected for the 15th consecutive time.

Reacting to Nigeria’s victory in the elections, Sirika, who led the Nigerian delegation at the Assembly, said the increased number of countries that supported Nigeria showed its rising profile among member-nations.

“I consider this victory as an icing on the birthday cake for Nigeria, having taken place on its Independence Anniversary Day,” he said.

The ICAO Council is comprised of 36 States elected by the Assembly, which holds once every three years. Voting is in three stages. First, is the election of States of chief importance in air transport. Second, is election of States not already elected in stage 1 but which make the largest contribution to the provision of facilities for international civil air navigation.

Stage 3 is the election of States not elected in either the first or the second part, and whether or not they were candidates in either of those parts, and whose designation will ensure that all the major geographical areas of the world are represented on the Council.

Also speaking on the re-election of Nigeria into Part Two of the ICAO Council, the Nigerian High Commissioner to Canada, Ambassador Adeyinka Asekun, congratulated the minister and all those whose contributions resulted in the achievement.

“It is a thing of pride for me as an individual and the High Commissioner representing my country to be part of this double celebration for the nation, the election and the Independence Anniversary happening on the same day,” Asekun said.

As part of the celebrations of the country’s Independence, the Nigerian mission, led by Sirika, hosted delegates from all the countries at the Assembly to a reception.