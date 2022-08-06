29.1 C
Abuja
29.1 C
Abuja

Nigeria risks higher inflation as CBN lending to FG rises to N19.9 trillion

Business and Economy
Harrison Edeh
Emefiele Godwin
Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share this story

NIGERIA is at the risk of higher inflationary pressure as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) lending to the Federal Government through ‘Ways and Means Advances’ has risen to N19. 9 trillion as of June 2022.

Economic watchers say such lending is not healthy for the economy, pointing out possible violation of the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA).

The FRA states that the apex bank should not lend more than five per cent of the government’s previous year’s retained revenues.

Ways and Means Advances is a loan facility through which the CBN finances the government’s budget shortfalls.

According to Section 38 of the CBN Act, 2007, the apex bank may grant temporary advances to the Federal Government with regard to temporary deficiency of budget revenue at such rate of interest as the bank may determine.

During a Twitter space organised by Nairametrics on Friday, speakers at the event said despite the massive borrowing from the apex bank, the Federal Government is not showing enough fiscal discipline in managing borrowed funds.

“If we look at the whole scenario playing out, you will note that it’s not just about the lending to the Federal government. It’s about fiscal indiscipline. You could see the spending of N1.4 billion to get vehicles for Niger Republic by the Nigerian government,” a quantum physicist and economist, Olumide Adesina, who spoke at the Twitter space event, said.

- Advertisement -

Adesina stressed that the government is in a tough situation currently, as a result of delays to drive reforms that would enable it to save for the rainy day.

“Saudi Arabia for instance in second quarter of 2022 has a budget surplus of $21 billion due to higher oil prices and reforms in the sector. On the other hand, Nigeria’s excess crude account is dwindling because of poor accrual, oil theft and subsidy payments causing Nigeria fiscal problems.”

Adesina further noted that lack of fiscal discipline has led to the World Bank urging the government to take some fiscal measures on the economy.

Some of the measures the World Bank urged the Nigerian government to take include removal of fuel subsidy and multiple exchange rate in foreign exchange management.

Going forward, Adesina said the government has to be creative in exploring other revenue baskets to shore up its dwindling revenue.

“The government must find a creative way to expand revenue base. Look at the Fintech, music industry, creative industry, content creators space must be supported with enabling policies to expand Nigeria’s fiscal space.”

Another panellist at the event, Richard Nwanna, said, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) can only work to achieve more if the fiscal side is well re-tooled to support its monetary policies.

- Advertisement -

“A lot of what is happening to our economy is dwindling of revenues. The government has to look for intelligent ways of formalising our informal sector businesses to widen its tax base.”

Some analysts have also urged the government to take some measures to tame rising inflation, as consumers’ purchasing powers dwindle.

“High inflation continues to take a toll on businesses, production costs have been increasing, operating costs across sectors have become elevated, profit margins are declining, there is a slump in turnover and sales and business sustainability is at risk in many segments of the Nigerian economy,” the Executive Director Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprises (CPPE) Muda Yusuf told The ICIR.

Author profile
Harrison Edeh
hedeh@icirnigeria.org

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

Police confirm killing of two expatriates, four others in Kogi

THE Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of six persons, including two...
Elections

Osun guber tribunal: Adeleke vows to defend, retain victory

GOVERNOR-ELECT of Osun State Ademola Adeleke has vowed to defend and retain his victory...
Featured News

Female pilgrim from Taraba declared missing in Saudi Arabia

A FEMALE pilgrim from Taraba State has been declared missing in Saudi Arabia. The missing...
News

Area council poll: AMAC Chairman to appeal tribunal ruling

CHAIRMAN of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Christopher Zakka has said he will...
News

Kogi govt says efforts ongoing to rescue kidnapped children

THE Kogi State Government has said efforts are ongoing to rescue three children kidnapped...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleArea council poll: AMAC Chairman to appeal tribunal ruling
Next articleFemale pilgrim from Taraba declared missing in Saudi Arabia

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.