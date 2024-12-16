back to top

Nigeria sweeps CAF awards as Lookman, Chiamaka, emerge African best footballer, goalkeeper of the year

Sports
Nigerian Ademola Lookman. Photo: Ademola Lookman/X
NIGERIAN forward Ademola Lookman has been crowned African Best Player, after his outstanding season with Atalanta in Italy’s Serie A, coupled with his impact on the Nigerian national team.

With this recognition, Lookman now joins the ranks of iconic Nigerian players like Nwankwo Kanu, Victor Ikpeba, Rashidi Yekini, and Emmanuel Amuneke, who had won the prestigious award.

He has also joined Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala, who were named African Best Players in the male and female categories, respectively in 2023. Asisat’s success last year made her a six-time winner of African football’s most prestigious and coveted award

The announcement was made during the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards held in Marrakech, Morocco, where Lookman’s incredible performances at both club and country levels earned him the prestigious title.

Known for his dribbling ability, pace, creativity, and goal-scoring prowess, Lookman emerged as the winner in a category dominated by some of Africa’s most elite football talents.

He won it ahead of Simon Adingra (Ivory Coast/Brighton); Serhou Guirassy (Guinea/Stuttgart); Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/PSG); and Ronwen Williams (South Africa/Mamelodi Sundowns).

The ICIR reports that this victory followed a series of remarkable achievements for Nigeria at the CAF Awards, winning it back to back, with the Super Falcons also being recognised as the Best National Team of the Year and Chinaza Nnadozie, who won the inaugural African Goalkeeper of the Year award.

In the same vein, the Super Falcons won the Women’s National Team of the Year. This means that the Nigeria women’s team has won the award back to back. They edged South Africa and Morroco to win the prize.

This was as the 𝐂ô𝐭𝐞 𝐝’𝐈𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐫𝐞 emerged as the Men’s National Team of the Year award following their triumph in the 2024 Africa Nations Cup.

The Nigerian Chiamaka Nnadozie also won Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year after her stellar year with the Super Eagles and Paris FC. This also means that the Nnadozie has won the award back to back.

Other awardees:

Barba Banda won the Women’s Player of the Year after a season of stellar performances.

Lamine Camara emerged as the Men’s Young Player of the Year for the second year in a row. He plays for Senegal and AS Monaco

The Egyptian Doha El Madani also clinched the Women’s Young Player of the Year award.

Al Ahly FC won the Men’s Club of the Year.

Ronwen Williams won Men’s Interclub Player of the Year and the Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year awards.


     

     

    Sanaa Mssoudy is the Women’s Interclub Player of the Year.

    Lamia Boumehdi of TP Mazembe won Women’s Coach of the Year.

    Emerse Fae also emerged as the Men’s Coach of the Year.

    Both Osimhen and Lookman made the CAF FIFPRO Men’s Best XI.

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

