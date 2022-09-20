Nigeria to launch $100billion financing framework for SDGs in New York

NIGERIA’S President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday, September 23, 2022, launch the country’s $100 billion Integrated National Financing Framework (INFF) for Sustainable Development on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA77) taking place in New York.

In a statement released on Monday by the President’s media spokesperson Femi Adesina, the framework will provide guidelines on how to manage financial and non-financial risks and ultimately achieve sustainable development priorities.

Proposed within the broader Addis Ababa Action Agenda, Adesina described the INFF as a planning and delivery tool to finance sustainable development. The INFF is intended to help policymakers lay out a strategy to increase investments for sustainable development, as well as address the lack of an integrated approach to financing the SDGs.

Nigeria committed to be a champion of INFF and officially kicked off the design process as an INFF pioneer country in 2020. To steer the implementation process, Nigeria set up the INFF Steering Committee chaired by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning (MFBNP). Other members of the Committee include the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, the Director General of the Budget Office of the Federation, the Director General of the Debt Management Office, and the Statistician-General of the National Bureau of Statistics.

The committee also includes: the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, the UN Resident Coordinator, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme, the Head of Development Cooperation of the European Union mission, the Resident Representative of the International Monetary Fund, the Country Director for the World Bank, and the Co-Chair of the Private Sector Advisory Group.

Expected at the launch are some Heads of Government, the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed and representatives from countries and international Organisations.