Nigeria vaccinates over 4.9m against COVID-19 — NPHCDA

Blessing Otoibhi
1min read

THE Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) Shuaib Faisal has disclosed that Nigeria has successfully vaccinated 4.96 million eligible persons across the country with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

This figure, according to him, represented 4.4 per cent of the targeted 111.776 million eligible population. About 2.166 million people have received their second doses of the vaccines.

Faisal said this during a media briefing on the progress of COVID-19 vaccination in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

“As of 4th of October 2021, Nigeria had vaccinated 4,963,985 eligible persons across the country with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines. This figure represents 4.4 pee cent of the targeted 111,776,503 eligible populations.

“About 2,166,186 people have received their second doses of the vaccines. This means that approximately 1.9 per cent of eligible populated is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. It is imperative to reiterate the fact that only those who have taken their second dose are fully protected against the deadly COVID-19,” he said.

“It is a matter of principle that your health space overlaps with mine, and my health space is interwoven with yours. This is the principle upon which COVID-19 vaccination stands in Nigeria and indeed all over the world. COVID-19 is a pandemic! I cannot be safe until you are safe, and you cannot be safe until I am safe.”

He further stated that statement by the UK Government, which was released on October 4, 2021, on Nigerians quarantining on arrival to the UK was in order.

“Nigeria’s status has not changed. The statement released by the UK Government is in line with the press statement released last week that Nigerians will continue to isolate themselves upon arrival to the UK. This is similar to our requirement to have travellers from the UK, isolate for seven days upon arrival in Nigeria. The Presidential Steering Committee is in the process of reviewing these requirements.”

