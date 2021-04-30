Nigeria will overcome security challenges -Buhari

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria will overcome security challenges currently facing the country.

National Security Adviser Babangana Monguno made this known in a statement following a National Security Council meeting held on Friday in Abuja over the rising insecurity in the country.

Munguno said the president demanded further briefings from security chiefs after the meeting.

“At today’s meeting, the President made it abundantly clear that while the insurgents, bandits and criminals are still at it, he has no doubt that the Nigerian Security agencies and all of us as a nation will certainly overcome all the current security problems and defeat the forces of evil marauding about in different parts of the country,” the statement read in part.

According to Monguno, Buhari and the Nigerian government were set and determined to decisively end the assault on the nation and would do anything to defeat insecurity.

He added that the president was prepared to take profound measures in the wider interest of the people and the Nigerian nation.

Subsequently, the Security Council meeting was adjourned to Tuesday.

“There shall be no relenting until peace and security is significantly restored in our communities,” Monguno added.

The ICIR had reported that last week, there were 174 kidnap victims and 154 civilian deaths from 71 violent attacks across the country.

Governor of Benue State Samuel Ortom had accused Buhari of aiding the Fulani ethnic group to take over Nigeria.