Nigerian airlines set to discontinue flight services May 9

Joseph OLAOLUWA
1min read

NIGERIAN airlines have vowed to discontinue their services on May May 9, 2022, owing to the high cost of aviation fuel (JET A1).

According to a letter signed by the President of the Airlines Operators of Nigeria (AON), Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina, and sent to the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, the airlines said they could no longer absorb the shocks of subsidizing fuel for Nigerians.

The letter, endorsed by the chief executives of other domestic airlines, said the high cost of JET A1 fuel affected profitability for airlines till the tune of 95 per cent.

The letter read in part, “Overtime, aviation fuel price (JetA1) has risen from N190 per litre to N700 currently. No airline in the world can absorb this kind of sudden shock from such an astronomical rise over a short period.

“While aviation fuel worldwide is said to
cost about 40 per cent of an airline’s operating cost globally, the present hike has shut up Nigeria’s operating cost to about 95 per cent.”

An airline

It explained in the statement that the AON had engaged the Federal Government, the National Assembly, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and oil marketers with the view to bringing the cost of JetA1 to no avail. It also lamented that the unit cost per seat for a one hour flight in Nigeria today is an average of N120,000.

It also apologised to travellers in advance for the disruption of their travel plans, urging themto make alternative arrangements.

On March 9, 2022, five Nigerian airlines five Nigerian airlines announced their intention to disrupt domestic passenger flights due to the scarcity of aviation fuel.

In separate statements, the airlines – Dana Air, Air Peace, Arik Air, Ibom Air and United Nigeria Airlines – stated the fuel sold for an average of N600 per litre, at the time.

On March 17, 2022, The ICIR exclusively reported that one-way ticket prices one-way ticket prices for Lagos to Abuja were being priced above N50,000 across business and even economy packages. Similarly, it was observed that these airlines were reducing their frequencies to manage the situation.

This was observed on websites of Air Peace, United Nigeria Airlines, Arik Air, Green Africa and Dana Air.

Also, for Air Peace, one-way tickets from Lagos to Abuja on March 16, 2022, were sold for as high as N70,000. This was observed on 6:30 am, 8:40 am and 10:30 am flights

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

