Nigerian beaten by South African mob over stolen laptop dies

NewsDiaspora News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
File: South African Police.
1min read

THE Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA) has announced the death of a member of its community Nicholas John, who was attacked near his work station by a mob about a week ago for allegedly buying a stolen laptop.

In a statement released on Thursday by the President of NUSA Collins Mgbo, John, an indigene of Ogun in South-West Nigeria, was allegedly beaten to a pulp and was later taken to the Kimberley Hospital, in Northern Cape, by other Nigerian onlookers where he battled for his life at the Intensive Care Unit before succumbing to his injuries.

“He was beaten alongside his friends, who they believed was an accomplice, while the South African criminal, who stole the laptop and sold it to John was left unharmed,” the statement said.

Mgbo explained further that John had bought a stolen laptop from a South African who perpetrated the crime. When the owner of the stolen laptop apprehended the South African, he brought him to John who at the time had resold it but still agreed to pay for it.

“The owner of the laptop agreed but the owner came with a group which wanted to rob John of his phones but he resisted and that was when they beat him to a comatose state and left him to die,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that South Africa had continued to be a graveyard for many young Nigerians moving to the country to find their daily bread.

Earlier on February 11, three Nigerians had been killed over drug allegations in the country, and last December, one Olusola Solarin lost his life, following an attack by hoodlums, who attacked him and collected his money. Records for reports show that at least 128 Nigerians have been killed in the country since 2019.

The latest victim, John, was married to a South African wife, who was delivered of a baby barely three months ago.

