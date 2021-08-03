Nigerian-born David Omoregie’s album tops UK chart

The rapper’s second album opened with 74,000 chart sales – far surpassing the previous holder Olivia Rodrigo, whose debut album Sour picked up 51,000 chart sales in its first week in June.

It’s also the biggest opening week since November 2019, when Coldplay’s Everyday Life opened on 81,000.

56 per cent of Dave’s figure comes from physical (vinyl, CD, cassette) and downloads, while 44 per cent is from streams, racking up 38.5 million plays across the album’s 12 tracks.

Celebrating the news, Dave said: “Second number 1 album. A lot of emotions but this is the work of the people, the best supporters on earth… my family and friends but most importantly God. For this we give God the glory. 74,000 album sales in 1 week and it’s God’s doing. It’s our number 1. History.”

WAAITT is Dave’s second Number 1 album, following his 2019 debut Psychodrama, which also topped the chart with 26,000 sales in its opening week and re-entered last week’s chart at Number 40.

In September 2019, Dave won the 2019 Mercury Prize for his debut studio album Psychodrama which also won the 2020 Album of Year at the 40th edition of the annual Brit Awards.