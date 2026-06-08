Nigerian-British musician Talay Riley stabbed to death in London

NIGERIAN-BRITISH singer and songwriter Mark Yinka Orabiyi, popularly known by his stage name Talay Riley, has been stabbed to death.

Riley, 35, was killed last Friday in the Silvertown area of East London. Emergency responders rushed to the location after receiving distress calls, but efforts to save the musician were unsuccessful.

Authorities have since commenced a homicide investigation, with detectives working to determine the circumstances surrounding the killing.

The development was confirmed by his family, who released a statement expressing their grief over the loss.

“It is with overwhelming sadness that we confirm that Mark ‘Yinka’ Orabiyi professionally known as Talay Riley passed away yesterday morning,” the statement reads in part.

“Talay will fondly be remembered by those who knew him publicly for his incredible talent as a Grammy Award winning, multi-platinum selling songwriter & artist. For those that knew and loved him personally it is his humour, generous spirit and unmistakable presence that will be missed the most.”

The family also thanked friends, colleagues and supporters for their sympathy.

Riley built a successful career in music, earning recognition for his songwriting abilities and artistic contributions. He entered the entertainment industry as a teenager after securing a publishing agreement and later gained wider attention through collaborations with several notable acts.

Throughout his career, he shared stages with major performers in both the United Kingdom and the United States, while also working alongside respected names in contemporary R&B.

The late singer was the elder brother of acclaimed producer Scribz Riley, who paid tribute to him in an emotional Instagram post.

“I never thought the day would come where I’d be writing this, but unfortunately I can confirm that on the morning of Friday 5th June, my big brother YINKA (Talay Riley) passed away,” he wrote.

He added, “My heart is shattered! This doesn’t feel real. It feels like a bad dream. Just before he went to sleep, we spoke about the future, staying positive and about everything we still had left to do. I never imagined that would be our last conversation. Yinka wasn’t just my brother. He was my mother’s son, a friend to many, a mentor, an inspiration, and a light in so many people’s lives.