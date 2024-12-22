Nigerian government lifts ban on mining in Zamfara 5 years after

THE Nigerian Government has lifted ban on mining activities in Zamfara State, five years after it imposed it over insecurity concerns.

The minister of solid minerals development, Dele Alake, made this known in a post on X handle on Sunday, December 22.

He said, “After over five years of restrictions, I am pleased to announce the lifting of the ban on mining exploration in Zamfara State. Thanks to significant security improvements.

“This decision comes after recognising the state’s vast mineral wealth, including gold, lithium, and copper, which can greatly benefit our national economy.”

Alake noted the ban was imposed to address security concerns linked to illegal mining and banditry, inadvertently allowing illegal miners to exploit the nation’s resources.

“With the lifting of the ban, I believe Zamfara’s mining sector can now contribute meaningfully to national revenue and enable better regulation of mining activities, combating illegal operations more effectively,” he added.

In April 2019, the then-acting inspector-general of police, Mohammed Adamu, announced a ban on mining activities in the state, following reports that it could be the reason for increased insecurity in the state.

At the time, Adamu directed all companies mining gold in the state to suspend their activities or have their licenses revoked.