Nigerian inflation drops to 15% in February – NBS

NIGERIA’s headline consumer ‌inflation slowed slightly in February, to 15.06 per cent year-on-year from 15.10 per cent in January, the ​National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said ​on Monday.

The latest data was the 11th consecutive ⁠monthly slowdown, though the declines ​were minimal in January and February.

The ​Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which resumed monetary policy easing with a small interest rate cut last ​month, expects inflation ​to continue falling.

Consequently, food inflation, which has been the ‌main ⁠driver of headline inflation in Africa’s most populous country, picked up in February to 12.12 per cent year-on-year from ​8.89 per cent in ​January, the ⁠NBS said.

While the drop is minimal, it marks a persistent trend of moderation that policymakers at the Central Bank of Nigeria will be watching closely as they struggle to steer the economy toward price stability

The agency recently adopted a revamped methodology, using ​a 12-month reference period instead ​of ⁠a single month. This methodology has continued to impact on the downward trend of inflation, although most Nigerians believe it’s a sharp contrast when compared with the market realities.

The apex bank says that the lagged transmission of previous monetary tightening, exchange rate stability, and an enhanced food supply are helping to bring down inflation.