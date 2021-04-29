Nigerian trying to rescue a woman drowns in London

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

CHAIRMAN of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa has commiserated with Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole’s family 20-year old Nigerian who lost his life trying to save a woman who fell off the London Bridge.

Adewole, popularly known as Jimi, was in the company of his friend Bernard Kosia as he returned home from work at a central London restaurant around midnight on Saturday when they heard a woman shouting for help.

In a statement signed by the Commission’s Head of Media, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, she described Adewole as a martyr and hero that should never be forgotten.

“This is a very painful and sad incident for a young promising Jimi to die this way sacrificing his life,” the Chairman said and encouraged the family to take solace in the fact that their son died a fearless hero.

Adewole’s friend Kosia said they were approached by two men who showed them a video of a woman “jumping over the bridge,” One of them asked Adewole if he could swim. He answered in the affirmative, and both men dived into the River Thames.

“I just remember him saying, ‘Bernard, I have to save her, I’m going to save her,” he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Detective Chief Superintendent Oliver Shaw, from the City of London Police, described him as a “brave, kind and selfless young man”.

He said officers arrived extremely quickly at the scene, but two public members had already entered the water.

“One man had managed to swim to the woman, and they were both seen above water by the coastguard. Sadly, there was no sign of the other rescuer,” Shaw said.

Adewole’s body was later recovered at about 6 am. His father describes him as a “good soul” and wanted his name immortalized for his act of bravery.

A campaign to petition the Government to get Jimi a posthumous George Cross has been established following his death.

The George Cross is the highest civilian medal for bravery awarded for acts of great heroism and courage in extreme danger.