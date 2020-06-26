Nigerians are romancing with COVID-19, we may impose another lockdown- Boss Mustapha

THE Federal Government has hinted on the possibility of imposing a nationwide lockdown if cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman Presidential Task Force (PTF)on COVID-19 disclosed on Thursday during the PTF daily briefing that another lockdown may not be inevitable.

“This is the time to lock down if it were within my power. This is the time to lock down because I can see the attitude of people romancing with COVID-19,” Mustapha said.

“The daily increase in confirmed cases, the Federal Government feels a sense of frustration because we can see glaringly the danger ahead and you can see the level of recklessness on the part of people who should know better.”

Mustapha stated that ordering another lockdown won’t be out of place, considering the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

The SGF lamented that the way Nigerians were romancing the virus indicated that there was danger ahead.

As of Thursday, June 25, Nigeria has recorded 22,614 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 7,822 recoveries and 549 deaths.

Lagos, Abuja and Kano are the states with highest number of cases so far: Lagos has recorded 9,323 confirmed cases, 1,458 recoveries and 126 deaths. Abuja has 1,622 confirmed cases, 497 recoveries and 30 deaths while Kano has recorded 1,191 cases, 774 recoveries and 51 deaths.