23.1 C
Abuja
HomeBusiness and Economy
Business and Economy

Nigerians can now receive diaspora remittances in naira – CBN

Harrison EDEH
Harrison EDEH
Naira and Dollar
Naira and Dollar

Related

IN what appears to be an intense effort to attract foreign currencies from abroad, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed that the nation’s currency, the naira, can now exchange for remittances from the diaspora.

The directive was contained in a circular dated July 10, 2023, signed by the CBN’s Director, Trade and Exchange Department, O. S. Nnaji.

Additionally, the apex bank mandated that in ascertaining the rate for such a naira payout, the foreign exchange rate from the investors and exporters (I&E) window be used.

The change implies that in addition to the already available options of receiving money in dollars or eNaira, beneficiaries of diaspora remittances will now also have the choice of receiving their funds in naira.

Nigeria’s diaspora remittance figure released by the Central Bank of Nigeria revealed that the country received a total of $952 million as direct remittances from Nigerians abroad between January and June this year.

The apex bank disclosed this in its International Payment just released. The half-year 2023 remittances represented a 21 per cent decline, compared to the $1.210 billion recorded in the same period last year.

There is a growing concern on the diaspora remittance drop, with industry watchers saying having increased diaspora remittance would play a huge role in Nigeria’s foreign exchange unification policy.

The general public, deposit money banks, international money transfer operators (IMTOs), and other parties were all addressed in the circular.

The statement reads, “Further to the circular referenced TED/FEM/FPC/GEN/01/011 dated November 30, 2020, in respect of the above subject, the Central Bank of Nigeria hereby announces Naira as a payout option for receipts of proceeds of International Money Transfers.

“Accordingly, all recipients of diaspora remittances through the CBN-approved IMTOs on the attached list shall henceforth have the option of receiving naira payment in addition to dollar and eNaira as payout options.

“For the avoidance of doubt, International Money Transfer Operators are required to pay out the proceeds using the Investor & Exporter’s window rate as the anchor rate on the day of the transaction.”

It noted that the regulation takes immediate effect and compliance is demanded.

The CBN also in the circular updated its list of registered International Monetary Transfer Operators (IMTOS) in the country.

It approved five additional IMTOs to facilitate diaspora remittances.

The ICIR had reported how huge the impact of diaspora funding would have on Nigeria’s foreign exchange unification policy if well harnessed.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    Economic watchers believe that for a country to peg its currency against the dollar, there must be sufficient foreign reserves, and its export base must be well diversified. Nigeria is still lacking in the two, findings have shown.

    “We must intensify efforts to improve the supply side of the dollar and attract more foreign direct investment into the economy. That way the supply will gradually stabilise demand,” the executive director of Cowry Assets Limited, Johnson Chukwu said.

    Another knowledgeable expert, the Lead Director, Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), Eze Onyekpere, told The ICIR that a special purpose vehicle should be created for diasporans to shore up their remittances.

    “The government must be strategic in engaging the diasporans so that their contribution can go beyond welfare and be impactful on the economy.”

    Harrison EDEH
    [email protected]

    Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    News

    EFCC nabs 13 Chinese nationals over alleged illegal mining in Kwara

    THE Ilorin zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it...
    Featured News

    DSS says it has filed charges against Emefiele

    THE Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday, July 13, said it has filed...
    Featured News

    NCAA suspends Max Air’s Boeing 737 operations over safety concerns

    THE Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the operations of Max Air’s Boeing...
    Conflict and Security

    Amnesty for bandits, terrorists has failed to achieve objectives — Army chief

    THE Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Taoreed Lagbaja, has declared that amnesty extended by...
    News

    Sit-at-home in South-East is criminal activity — Peter Obi

    LABOUR Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections Peter Obi has described...

    Most Read

    List of microfinance banks, others whose licences CBN revoked

    Otti freezes Abia State accounts, dissolves boards amid EFCC probe

    How much time did your child spend looking at a screen today?

    Agency launches initiative to combat child abuse in Lagos

    Prominent officials disgraced, booted out of office under Buhari

    Nigeria’s city of Ilé-Ifẹ̀ has survived and thrived for 1,000 years: here’s how

    First cargo from $18bn Dangote refinery to arrive market in August

    Sokoto Gov-elect sets up panel to probe loans secured by Tambuwal’s govt

    Gunmen attack US Embassy officials in Anambra, kill four

    Sierra-Leo​nean Doctor Dies Of Ebola At A US hospital

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    EFCC nabs 13 Chinese nationals over alleged illegal mining in Kwara

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.